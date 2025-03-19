Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at 53.82, up 1.93% from yesterday's 52.80

4 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 52.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.82 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 46.58 and closed at 46.91, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 54.35 and a low of 46.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of 23,289.18 crore, the shares traded on the BSE reached a volume of 9,728,312. The stock is currently near its 52-week low of 46.40, well below its 52-week high of 157.53.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric has a 4.09% MF holding & 2.11% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in to 4.09% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.18% in to 2.11% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ola Electric has a ROE of -72.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -45.60% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -52.00% & -28.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 35.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price has increased by 1.93% today, reaching 53.82, in line with its competitors. Companies like Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Five Star Business Finance, Sagility India, and Nuvama Wealth Management are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Motherson Sumi Wiring India52.811.192.3180.046.0623347.87
Five Star Business Finance690.318.42.74943.2614.520379.78
Ola Electric Mobility53.821.021.93157.5346.3223739.08
Sagility India43.150.862.0356.4427.0220199.94
Nuvama Wealth Management5660.05181.23.317647.953953.9520325.52
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a low of 52.91 and reached a high of 55.82 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed today at ₹53.82, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹52.80

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric share price closed the day at 53.82 - a 1.93% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days52.58
10 Days54.42
20 Days57.51
50 Days66.87
100 Days75.58
300 Days86.38
19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 34.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 01:00 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of 52.91 and a high of 55.82. This range indicates the stock's volatility within the trading session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment.

19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days52.58
10 Days54.42
20 Days57.51
50 Days66.87
100 Days75.58
300 Days86.38
19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ola Electric Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric's stock price has increased by 3.62% today, reaching 54.71, aligning with the upward trends of its peers. Companies like Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Five Star Business Finance, Sagility India, and Nuvama Wealth Management are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Motherson Sumi Wiring India51.750.130.2580.046.0622879.23
Five Star Business Finance683.7511.851.76943.2614.520186.41
Ola Electric Mobility54.711.913.62157.5346.3224131.65
Sagility India43.681.393.2956.4427.0220448.05
Nuvama Wealth Management5632.95154.12.817647.953953.9520228.2
19 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 32.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price increased by 4.55% today, reaching 55.20, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Motherson Sumi Wiring India experienced a decline, companies like Five Star Business Finance, Sagility India, and Nuvama Wealth Management saw gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.02% and up by 0.10%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Motherson Sumi Wiring India51.53-0.09-0.1780.046.0622781.97
Five Star Business Finance677.05.10.76943.2614.519987.13
Ola Electric Mobility55.22.44.55157.5346.3224347.78
Sagility India43.91.613.8156.4427.0220551.04
Nuvama Wealth Management5628.55149.72.737647.953953.9520212.4
19 Mar 2025, 09:04 AM IST Ola Electric may lose subsidy benefit if e-scooter registration delays spill over to FY26

https://www.livemint.com/companies/ola-electric-pm-e-drive-subsidies-registration-delays-vahan-rosmerta-digital-services-shimnit-india-electric-vehicles-11742270503970.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 38.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹46.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 54.35 & 46.32 yesterday to end at 52.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

