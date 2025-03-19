Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at 53.82, up 1.93% from yesterday's 52.80

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹46.58 and closed at ₹46.91, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹54.35 and a low of ₹46.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹23,289.18 crore, the shares traded on the BSE reached a volume of 9,728,312. The stock is currently near its 52-week low of ₹46.40, well below its 52-week high of ₹157.53.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric has a 4.09% MF holding & 2.11% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in to 4.09% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.18% in to 2.11% in quarter.
Ola Electric has a ROE of -72.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -45.60% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -52.00% & -28.00% respectively.
Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 35.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price has increased by 1.93% today, reaching ₹53.82, in line with its competitors. Companies like Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Five Star Business Finance, Sagility India, and Nuvama Wealth Management are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|52.81
|1.19
|2.31
|80.0
|46.06
|23347.87
|Five Star Business Finance
|690.3
|18.4
|2.74
|943.2
|614.5
|20379.78
|Ola Electric Mobility
|53.82
|1.02
|1.93
|157.53
|46.32
|23739.08
|Sagility India
|43.15
|0.86
|2.03
|56.44
|27.02
|20199.94
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|5660.05
|181.2
|3.31
|7647.95
|3953.95
|20325.52
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a low of ₹52.91 and reached a high of ₹55.82 today. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric share price closed the day at ₹53.82 - a 1.93% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|52.58
|10 Days
|54.42
|20 Days
|57.51
|50 Days
|66.87
|100 Days
|75.58
|300 Days
|86.38
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 34.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of ₹52.91 and a high of ₹55.82. This range indicates the stock's volatility within the trading session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|52.58
|10 Days
|54.42
|20 Days
|57.51
|50 Days
|66.87
|100 Days
|75.58
|300 Days
|86.38
Ola Electric Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric's stock price has increased by 3.62% today, reaching ₹54.71, aligning with the upward trends of its peers. Companies like Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Five Star Business Finance, Sagility India, and Nuvama Wealth Management are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|51.75
|0.13
|0.25
|80.0
|46.06
|22879.23
|Five Star Business Finance
|683.75
|11.85
|1.76
|943.2
|614.5
|20186.41
|Ola Electric Mobility
|54.71
|1.91
|3.62
|157.53
|46.32
|24131.65
|Sagility India
|43.68
|1.39
|3.29
|56.44
|27.02
|20448.05
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|5632.95
|154.1
|2.81
|7647.95
|3953.95
|20228.2
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 32.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price increased by 4.55% today, reaching ₹55.20, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Motherson Sumi Wiring India experienced a decline, companies like Five Star Business Finance, Sagility India, and Nuvama Wealth Management saw gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.02% and up by 0.10%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|51.53
|-0.09
|-0.17
|80.0
|46.06
|22781.97
|Five Star Business Finance
|677.0
|5.1
|0.76
|943.2
|614.5
|19987.13
|Ola Electric Mobility
|55.2
|2.4
|4.55
|157.53
|46.32
|24347.78
|Sagility India
|43.9
|1.61
|3.81
|56.44
|27.02
|20551.04
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|5628.55
|149.7
|2.73
|7647.95
|3953.95
|20212.4
https://www.livemint.com/companies/ola-electric-pm-e-drive-subsidies-registration-delays-vahan-rosmerta-digital-services-shimnit-india-electric-vehicles-11742270503970.html
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 38.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.35 & ₹46.32 yesterday to end at ₹52.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend