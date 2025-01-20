Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹74.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹74.84. The stock experienced a high of ₹75.17 and a low of ₹73.86 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹31,020.78 crore, the stock continues to reflect considerable volatility, having a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.6. The BSE volume recorded was 1,537,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹74.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.17 & ₹73.86 yesterday to end at ₹74.43. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend