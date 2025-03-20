Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at ₹51.66, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹53.82

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹53.09 and closed slightly lower at ₹52.80. The stock experienced a high of ₹55.82 and a low of ₹52.91 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹23,739.08 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹157.53, while its 52-week low stands at ₹46.32. A total of 10,265,333 shares were traded on the BSE.
Ola Electric Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 41.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price decreased by 4.01% today, reaching ₹51.66, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Jyoti Cnc Automation and Sagility India are experiencing declines, whereas Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Five Star Business Finance are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jyoti Cnc Automation
|1055.25
|-23.95
|-2.22
|1501.65
|601.2
|23998.82
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|52.81
|0.0
|0.0
|80.0
|46.06
|23347.87
|Ola Electric Mobility
|51.66
|-2.16
|-4.01
|157.53
|46.32
|22786.34
|Sagility India
|42.44
|-0.71
|-1.65
|56.44
|27.02
|19867.56
|Five Star Business Finance
|717.65
|28.15
|4.08
|943.2
|614.5
|21187.24
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock today experienced a low of ₹51.36 and a high of ₹54.45. This range reflects a modest fluctuation, indicating investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance in the electric mobility sector.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed today at ₹51.66, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹53.82
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric share price closed the day at ₹51.66 - a 4.01% lower than the previous closing price.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|50.65
|10 Days
|53.43
|20 Days
|56.64
|50 Days
|66.12
|100 Days
|75.23
|300 Days
|86.12
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹51.64 and a high of ₹54.45. This indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, showcasing a potential interest in the company's performance within the electric mobility sector.
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ola Electric Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ola Electric share price falls 4% on reports of regulatory scrutiny over discrepancy in sales data
Ola Electric share price declined after reports that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has sought clarification from the company regarding the mismatch between the reported sales and actual vehicle registrations.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ola-electric-share-price-falls-4-on-reports-of-regulatory-scrutiny-over-discrepancy-in-sales-data-11742449163463.html
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹52.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.82 & ₹52.91 yesterday to end at ₹53.82. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.