Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at 51.66, down -4.01% from yesterday's 53.82
LIVE UPDATES

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at ₹51.66, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹53.82

4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -4.01 %. The stock closed at 53.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.66 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights Premium
Ola Electric Share Price Highlights

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 53.09 and closed slightly lower at 52.80. The stock experienced a high of 55.82 and a low of 52.91 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 23,739.08 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 157.53, while its 52-week low stands at 46.32. A total of 10,265,333 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:34:22 PM IST

Ola Electric Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 41.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:02:18 PM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price decreased by 4.01% today, reaching 51.66, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Jyoti Cnc Automation and Sagility India are experiencing declines, whereas Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Five Star Business Finance are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1055.25-23.95-2.221501.65601.223998.82
Motherson Sumi Wiring India52.810.00.080.046.0623347.87
Ola Electric Mobility51.66-2.16-4.01157.5346.3222786.34
Sagility India42.44-0.71-1.6556.4427.0219867.56
Five Star Business Finance717.6528.154.08943.2614.521187.24
20 Mar 2025, 05:32:41 PM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock today experienced a low of 51.36 and a high of 54.45. This range reflects a modest fluctuation, indicating investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance in the electric mobility sector.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:40 PM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed today at ₹51.66, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹53.82

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric share price closed the day at 51.66 - a 4.01% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:08 PM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:13 PM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days50.65
10 Days53.43
20 Days56.64
50 Days66.12
100 Days75.23
300 Days86.12
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:33 PM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:11:06 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 01:04:06 PM IST

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 51.64 and a high of 54.45. This indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, showcasing a potential interest in the company's performance within the electric mobility sector.

20 Mar 2025, 12:24:51 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:41 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:21:32 AM IST

Ola Electric share price falls 4% on reports of regulatory scrutiny over discrepancy in sales data

Ola Electric share price declined after reports that the Ministry of Heavy Industries has sought clarification from the company regarding the mismatch between the reported sales and actual vehicle registrations.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ola-electric-share-price-falls-4-on-reports-of-regulatory-scrutiny-over-discrepancy-in-sales-data-11742449163463.html

20 Mar 2025, 11:10:17 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price declined by 3.42% today, reaching 51.98, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Jyoti Cnc Automation and Sagility India experienced declines, while Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Five Star Business Finance saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1051.0-28.2-2.611501.65601.223902.17
Motherson Sumi Wiring India52.940.130.2580.046.0623405.35
Ola Electric Mobility51.98-1.84-3.42157.5346.3222927.49
Sagility India42.65-0.5-1.1656.4427.0219965.87
Five Star Business Finance702.2512.751.85943.2614.520732.59
20 Mar 2025, 11:05:00 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:14:48 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:55:28 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ola Electric's share price decreased by 2.19%, bringing it to 52.64, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Jyoti CNC Automation, Sagility India, and Five Star Business Finance are experiencing declines, whereas Motherson Sumi Wiring India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1045.35-33.85-3.141501.65601.223773.67
Motherson Sumi Wiring India53.570.761.4480.046.0623683.88
Ola Electric Mobility52.64-1.18-2.19157.5346.3223218.61
Sagility India42.73-0.42-0.9756.4427.0220003.32
Five Star Business Finance685.0-4.5-0.65943.2614.520223.31
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:33 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:41 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹52.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 55.82 & 52.91 yesterday to end at 53.82. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

