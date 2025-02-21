Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹60.33 and closed slightly higher at ₹60.56. The day's trading saw a high of ₹62.65 and a low of ₹59.80. With a market capitalization of ₹25,744.09 crore, the stock's performance remains under scrutiny, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and low of ₹58.50. The BSE reported a volume of 2,897,196 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹76.0, 23.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.65 & ₹59.80 yesterday to end at ₹61.71. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend