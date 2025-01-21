Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹75.38 and closed at ₹74.43, experiencing a high of ₹77 and a low of ₹74.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,821.21 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.6. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,540,995 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹74.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹77 & ₹74.3 yesterday to end at ₹76.39. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.