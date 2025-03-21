Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 10:39:37
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 695.80 0.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.15 0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 268.35 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 345.65 1.17%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -4.01 %. The stock closed at 53.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.66 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at 54.20 and closed at 53.82, experiencing a high of 54.45 and a low of 51.36. The market capitalization stood at 22,786.34 crore, with a trading volume of 3,882,332 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range reflects a high of 157.53 and a low of 46.32, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:14:17 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 10:04:35 AM IST

Ola Electric shares jump 6% after clarification on February sales data mismatch

Ola Electric share price rose 6% after denying claims of a sales drop for February 2025. The company attributed delays in registrations to vendor discussions and assured that sales remain strong, with a backlog being swiftly managed.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ola-electric-shares-jump-6-after-clarification-on-february-sales-data-mismatch-11742530521994.html

21 Mar 2025, 09:54:44 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price rose by 6.60% today, reaching 55.07, amid mixed performances from its competitors. While Five Star Business Finance experienced a decline, companies like Jyoti Cnc Automation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Nuvama Wealth Management saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, increased by 0.23% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1099.040.83.861501.65601.224993.8
Motherson Sumi Wiring India53.230.420.880.046.0623533.56
Ola Electric Mobility55.073.416.6157.5346.3224290.44
Five Star Business Finance711.4-6.25-0.87943.2614.521002.72
Nuvama Wealth Management6137.9138.652.317647.953953.9522041.51
21 Mar 2025, 09:02:03 AM IST

Govt asks ARAI to probe Ola Electric's sales figure mismatch, consumer complaints

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/govt-asks-arai-to-probe-ola-electric-s-sales-figure-mismatch-consumer-complaints-11742474298013.html

21 Mar 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 41.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:03:14 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹53.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 54.45 & 51.36 yesterday to end at 51.66. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue