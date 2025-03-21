Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹54.20 and closed at ₹53.82, experiencing a high of ₹54.45 and a low of ₹51.36. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,786.34 crore, with a trading volume of 3,882,332 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range reflects a high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹46.32, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric share price rose 6% after denying claims of a sales drop for February 2025. The company attributed delays in registrations to vendor discussions and assured that sales remain strong, with a backlog being swiftly managed.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ola-electric-shares-jump-6-after-clarification-on-february-sales-data-mismatch-11742530521994.html
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price rose by 6.60% today, reaching ₹55.07, amid mixed performances from its competitors. While Five Star Business Finance experienced a decline, companies like Jyoti Cnc Automation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Nuvama Wealth Management saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, increased by 0.23% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jyoti Cnc Automation
|1099.0
|40.8
|3.86
|1501.65
|601.2
|24993.8
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|53.23
|0.42
|0.8
|80.0
|46.06
|23533.56
|Ola Electric Mobility
|55.07
|3.41
|6.6
|157.53
|46.32
|24290.44
|Five Star Business Finance
|711.4
|-6.25
|-0.87
|943.2
|614.5
|21002.72
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|6137.9
|138.65
|2.31
|7647.95
|3953.95
|22041.51
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/govt-asks-arai-to-probe-ola-electric-s-sales-figure-mismatch-consumer-complaints-11742474298013.html
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 41.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.45 & ₹51.36 yesterday to end at ₹51.66. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend