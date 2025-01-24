Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹74.51 and closed slightly lower at ₹74.35. The stock reached a high of ₹74.70 and a low of ₹73, reflecting a volatile session. The market capitalization stands at ₹31,030.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60. The BSE volume was recorded at 1,399,483 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹83.0, 13.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.7 & ₹73 yesterday to end at ₹73.42. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend