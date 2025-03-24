Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹51.78 and closed slightly lower at ₹51.66. The stock experienced a high of ₹56.85 and a low of ₹51.35. With a market capitalization of ₹24,700.64 crore, the stock's 52-week range remains significant, with a high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹46.32. The BSE reported a trading volume of 7,160,764 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price declined by 1.05% today, settling at ₹55.41, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Nuvama Wealth Management experienced a drop, other companies like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Five Star Business Finance saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1466.1
|6.65
|0.46
|2190.0
|1407.75
|25154.34
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|56.09
|1.81
|3.33
|80.0
|46.06
|24797.99
|Ola Electric Mobility
|55.41
|-0.59
|-1.05
|157.53
|46.32
|24440.41
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|6246.0
|-80.55
|-1.27
|7647.95
|3953.95
|22429.7
|Five Star Business Finance
|734.45
|7.9
|1.09
|943.2
|614.5
|21683.23
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 30.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹56.85 & ₹51.35 yesterday to end at ₹56. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.