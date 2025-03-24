Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 8.40 %. The stock closed at 51.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 51.78 and closed slightly lower at 51.66. The stock experienced a high of 56.85 and a low of 51.35. With a market capitalization of 24,700.64 crore, the stock's 52-week range remains significant, with a high of 157.53 and a low of 46.32. The BSE reported a trading volume of 7,160,764 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price declined by 1.05% today, settling at 55.41, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Nuvama Wealth Management experienced a drop, other companies like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Five Star Business Finance saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions1466.16.650.462190.01407.7525154.34
Motherson Sumi Wiring India56.091.813.3380.046.0624797.99
Ola Electric Mobility55.41-0.59-1.05157.5346.3224440.41
Nuvama Wealth Management6246.0-80.55-1.277647.953953.9522429.7
Five Star Business Finance734.457.91.09943.2614.521683.23
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 30.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹51.66 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 56.85 & 51.35 yesterday to end at 56. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.