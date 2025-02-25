Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹60.14 and closed at ₹60.86, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹60.39 and a low of ₹58.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹26,350.29 crore, Ola Electric's shares traded with a volume of 1,071,796 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹157.53, while the 52-week low is ₹58.50.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching ₹60.11, while its competitors showed mixed results. GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE experienced a decline, whereas Piramal Pharma, Sagility India, and Five Star Business Finance saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Piramal Pharma
|211.0
|2.05
|0.98
|307.85
|114.45
|27973.29
|GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE
|298.7
|-2.6
|-0.86
|407.55
|276.8
|27570.54
|Ola Electric Mobility
|60.11
|0.37
|0.62
|157.53
|58.5
|26513.5
|Sagility India
|44.5
|0.44
|1.0
|56.44
|27.02
|20831.92
|Five Star Business Finance
|717.0
|7.75
|1.09
|943.2
|601.0
|21168.05
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹76.0, 27.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.39 & ₹58.90 yesterday to end at ₹59.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend