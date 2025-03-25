Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹57.69 and closed at ₹56.00, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹58.90 and a low of ₹54.81, with a trading volume of 3,317,685 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹24,577.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant range, with a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹46.32.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹56.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.90 & ₹54.81 yesterday to end at ₹55.72. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.