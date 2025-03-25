Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -0.50 %. The stock closed at 56.00 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.72 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 57.69 and closed at 56.00, showing a decline. The stock reached a high of 58.90 and a low of 54.81, with a trading volume of 3,317,685 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 24,577.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant range, with a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 46.32.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹56.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 58.90 & 54.81 yesterday to end at 55.72. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

