Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹97.05 and closed at ₹94.05, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹99.90 and a low of ₹95.04 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹39,179.32 crore, Ola Electric's shares traded heavily, with a volume of 3,600,479 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹157.53, while the low is ₹66.60.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹94.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.9 & ₹95.04 yesterday to end at ₹95.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend