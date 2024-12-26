Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 94.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 97.05 and closed at 94.05, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 99.90 and a low of 95.04 during the session. With a market capitalization of 39,179.32 crore, Ola Electric's shares traded heavily, with a volume of 3,600,479 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 157.53, while the low is 66.60.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹94.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 99.9 & 95.04 yesterday to end at 95.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.