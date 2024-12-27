Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 94.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.53 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 97.05 and closed lower at 94.05, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 99.90 and a low of 93.04 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,000.06 crore, the company's shares traded with a notable volume of 5,916,964 on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 157.53 and a low of 66.60.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 17.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 62.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2222
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹94.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 99.9 & 93.04 yesterday to end at 93.53. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

