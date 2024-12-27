Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹97.05 and closed lower at ₹94.05, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹99.90 and a low of ₹93.04 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,000.06 crore, the company's shares traded with a notable volume of 5,916,964 on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 17.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹62.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.9 & ₹93.04 yesterday to end at ₹93.53. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.