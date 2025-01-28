Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹70.34 and closed at ₹71.39, marking a slight increase. The day's trading saw a high of ₹70.45 and a low of ₹67.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹28,428.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60, with a trading volume of 3,660,327 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹83.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹70.45 & ₹67.50 yesterday to end at ₹67.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend