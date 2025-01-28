Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -4.76 %. The stock closed at 71.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.99 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at 70.34 and closed at 71.39, marking a slight increase. The day's trading saw a high of 70.45 and a low of 67.50. The market capitalization stood at 28,428.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 66.60, with a trading volume of 3,660,327 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 83.0, 22.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 118.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2222
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹71.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 70.45 & 67.50 yesterday to end at 67.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

