Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹68.49 and closed slightly lower at ₹68.12. The stock reached a high of ₹68.79 and a low of ₹64.68 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹27,209.39 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and just above its 52-week low of ₹66.60. The BSE volume for the day was 5,901,609 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹83.0, 26.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.79 & ₹64.68 yesterday to end at ₹65.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend