Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹93.97 and closed at ₹93.53, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹94.13 and a low of ₹88.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹37,490.92 crores, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and above the 52-week low of ₹66.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,969,485 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ola Electric has decreased by 3.49%, currently trading at ₹86.95. Over the past year, the price of Ola Electric shares has dropped significantly by 99999.99%, remaining at ₹86.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|-4.3%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 22.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹62.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.13 & ₹88.32 yesterday to end at ₹90.09. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.