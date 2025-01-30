Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹65.89 and closed at ₹65.22, experiencing a high of ₹68.27 and a low of ₹65.23. The market capitalization stood at ₹27,551.81 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,353,790 shares traded, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 10.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.27 & ₹65.23 yesterday to end at ₹66.02. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend