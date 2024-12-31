Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -5.42 %. The stock closed at 90.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.21 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 87.64 and closed at 90.09, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 88.04 and a low of 84.51 during the session. With a market capitalization of 35,464.83 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 157.53, while the 52-week low stands at 66.60. The trading volume on BSE was 4,591,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹90.09 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 88.04 & 84.51 yesterday to end at 85.21. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

