Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹66.79 and closed at ₹66.02, marking a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹68.43 and a low of ₹66.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹27,890.05 crore, Ola Electric's shares traded heavily, with a volume of 2,856,224 on the BSE. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹157.53, while its 52-week low stands at ₹64.68.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 9.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.43 & ₹66.32 yesterday to end at ₹66.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend