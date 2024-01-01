Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Olectra Greentech was ₹1258.75 and the close price was ₹1245.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1378.55 and a low of ₹1255.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11060.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 408,934 shares.
The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 4.69%, resulting in a net change of ₹63.15. The current price of the stock is ₹1410.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.14%
|3 Months
|2.2%
|6 Months
|38.53%
|YTD
|172.11%
|1 Year
|172.8%
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1347.55, with a percent change of 8.17 and a net change of 101.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 8.17% and has gained 101.8 points. The stock is performing well and investors may see a positive return on their investment.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 408,934 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1245.75.
