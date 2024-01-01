Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Olectra Greentech was ₹1258.75 and the close price was ₹1245.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1378.55 and a low of ₹1255.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11060.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 408,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.