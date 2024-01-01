Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 4.69 %. The stock closed at 1347.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1410.7 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Olectra Greentech was 1258.75 and the close price was 1245.75. The stock reached a high of 1378.55 and a low of 1255.85. The market capitalization of the company is 11060.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 408,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1410.7, up 4.69% from yesterday's ₹1347.55

The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 4.69%, resulting in a net change of 63.15. The current price of the stock is 1410.7.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.14%
3 Months2.2%
6 Months38.53%
YTD172.11%
1 Year172.8%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1347.55, up 8.17% from yesterday's ₹1245.75

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1347.55, with a percent change of 8.17 and a net change of 101.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 8.17% and has gained 101.8 points. The stock is performing well and investors may see a positive return on their investment.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1245.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 408,934 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1245.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.