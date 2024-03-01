Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1958 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1966.8 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had an open and close price of 1958. The stock reached a high of 1977 and a low of 1906.85. The market capitalization stood at 16,143.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 2222 and the low was 480. The BSE volume for the day was 131,747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.41%
3 Months52.16%
6 Months57.47%
YTD46.03%
1 Year296.24%
01 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1966.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1958

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1966.8 with a 0.45% increase, resulting in a net change of 8.8.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1958 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume was 131,747 shares and the closing price was 1,958.

