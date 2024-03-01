Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had an open and close price of ₹1958. The stock reached a high of ₹1977 and a low of ₹1906.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,143.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2222 and the low was ₹480. The BSE volume for the day was 131,747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.41%
|3 Months
|52.16%
|6 Months
|57.47%
|YTD
|46.03%
|1 Year
|296.24%
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1966.8 with a 0.45% increase, resulting in a net change of 8.8.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume was 131,747 shares and the closing price was ₹1,958.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!