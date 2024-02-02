Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 1729 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1780.35 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech had an open price of 1740.15 and a close price of 1729 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1810 and a low of 1740.15. The company's market capitalization is 14,613.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1849.25 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1729 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 118,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1729.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!