Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Sees Upward Trend in Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1349 and closed at ₹1347.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1429.2 and a low of ₹1347.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11263.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 430,217 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1372.25, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 24.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.83 percent or ₹24.7. It suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 430,217 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,347.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!