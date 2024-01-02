Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 1347.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372.25 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1349 and closed at 1347.55. The stock reached a high of 1429.2 and a low of 1347.35. The market capitalization of the company is 11263.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 430,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1372.25, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1347.55

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1372.25, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 24.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.83 percent or 24.7. It suggests that the stock is performing well and may be a good investment option. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1347.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 430,217 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,347.55.

