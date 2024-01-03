Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech had an open price of ₹1375.35 and a close price of ₹1372.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1399 and a low of ₹1328.05. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is ₹11,128.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 116,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.