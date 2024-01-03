Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 1372.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1355.85 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech had an open price of 1375.35 and a close price of 1372.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1399 and a low of 1328.05. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is 11,128.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for Olectra Greentech was 116,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1355.85, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹1372.25

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1355.85, with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -16.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1372.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 116,003 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,372.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.