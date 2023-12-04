Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1199.5 and closed at ₹1194.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1215 and a low of ₹1196. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9850.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 46,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1194.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech recorded a volume of 46,677 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,194.25.