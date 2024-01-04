Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1359.85 and closed at ₹1355.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1368.05, while the lowest price was ₹1332.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,984.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1465 and ₹374.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 46,490 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1340.25, while the high price is ₹1379.75.
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1361.35, which represents a 1.72% increase. The net change is 23.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing upward momentum.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.81%
|3 Months
|2.48%
|6 Months
|35.39%
|YTD
|-0.63%
|1 Year
|159.76%
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1338.3, which represents a decrease of 1.29%. The net change is -17.55, indicating a decline in the stock's value. This suggests that Olectra Greentech stock has experienced a decrease in price and investors have incurred a loss.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 46,490 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1355.85.
