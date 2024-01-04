Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Gains Momentum with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 1338.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1361.35 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1359.85 and closed at 1355.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1368.05, while the lowest price was 1332.35. The market capitalization of the company is 10,984.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1465 and 374.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 46,490 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is 1340.25, while the high price is 1379.75.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1361.35, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹1338.3

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1361.35, which represents a 1.72% increase. The net change is 23.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing upward momentum.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.81%
3 Months2.48%
6 Months35.39%
YTD-0.63%
1 Year159.76%
04 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1338.3, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹1355.85

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1338.3, which represents a decrease of 1.29%. The net change is -17.55, indicating a decline in the stock's value. This suggests that Olectra Greentech stock has experienced a decrease in price and investors have incurred a loss.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1355.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 46,490 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1355.85.

