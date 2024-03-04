Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1962.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1975.95 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1988.95 and closed at 1962.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1994 and a low of 1950. The market capitalization of the company was 16218.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2222 and the 52-week low was 480. The BSE volume for the day was 4884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1962.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 4884 shares with a closing price of 1962.05 on the BSE.

