Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 5.21 %. The stock closed at 1787.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.4 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1740.15 and closed at 1729 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1810 and a low of 1740.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is 14,670.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1849.25, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 201,770 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1880.4, up 5.21% from yesterday's ₹1787.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1880.4. There has been a 5.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 93.05. This indicates positive momentum for the company's stock.

05 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.23%
3 Months35.57%
6 Months56.96%
YTD32.66%
1 Year279.82%
05 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1787.35, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹1729

Olectra Greentech stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a current price of 1787.35. The stock has also experienced a 3.37 percent change, resulting in a net change of 58.35. This suggests that there has been positive momentum in the stock, indicating potential growth in the company's value. Investors may want to keep an eye on Olectra Greentech as it continues to perform well in the market.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1729 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 201,770. The closing price for the stock was 1729.

