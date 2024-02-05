Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Surges in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1740.15 and closed at ₹1729 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1810 and a low of ₹1740.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Olectra Greentech is ₹14,670.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1849.25, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 201,770 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Olectra Greentech is ₹1880.4. There has been a 5.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹93.05. This indicates positive momentum for the company's stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.23%
|3 Months
|35.57%
|6 Months
|56.96%
|YTD
|32.66%
|1 Year
|279.82%
Olectra Greentech stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a current price of ₹1787.35. The stock has also experienced a 3.37 percent change, resulting in a net change of 58.35. This suggests that there has been positive momentum in the stock, indicating potential growth in the company's value. Investors may want to keep an eye on Olectra Greentech as it continues to perform well in the market.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 201,770. The closing price for the stock was ₹1729.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!