Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 1338.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.15 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1345 and closed at 1338.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1379.75 and a low of 1340.25. The company has a market cap of 11073.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. On the BSE, a total of 114310 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1349.15, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1338.3

The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1349.15, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

05 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1338.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 114,310 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1338.3.

