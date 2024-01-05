Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Soars in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1345 and closed at ₹1338.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1379.75 and a low of ₹1340.25. The company has a market cap of ₹11073.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. On the BSE, a total of 114310 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1349.15, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 114,310 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1338.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!