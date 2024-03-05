Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock dips as investors react to market conditions

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 1975.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1947.85 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1985.3 and closed at ₹1975.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1993 and a low of ₹1939. The market capitalization was ₹15988.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2222 and the 52-week low was ₹480. The BSE volume for the day was 47116 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:09:19 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:00:43 AM IST
