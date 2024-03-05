Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock dips as investors react to market conditions

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1985.3 and closed at ₹1975.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1993 and a low of ₹1939. The market capitalization was ₹15988.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2222 and the 52-week low was ₹480. The BSE volume for the day was 47116 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1947.85, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -28.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last trading day, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 47116 shares with a closing price of ₹1975.95 on the BSE.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!