Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock dips as investors react to market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 1975.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1947.85 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1985.3 and closed at 1975.95. The stock reached a high of 1993 and a low of 1939. The market capitalization was 15988.1 crore. The 52-week high was 2222 and the 52-week low was 480. The BSE volume for the day was 47116 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1947.85, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹1975.95

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1947.85, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -28.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1975.95 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 47116 shares with a closing price of 1975.95 on the BSE.

