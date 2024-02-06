Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 1787.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1839.8 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1792.2 and closed at 1787.35. The stock reached a high of 1923 and a low of 1790.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is 15,101.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1849.25 and 374.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 374,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1839.8, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹1787.35

The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 2.93% or 52.45. The current stock price is 1839.8.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1787.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 374,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1787.35.

