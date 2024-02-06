Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1792.2 and closed at ₹1787.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1923 and a low of ₹1790.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,101.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1849.25 and ₹374.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 374,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.