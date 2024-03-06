Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Slides Amid Market Decline

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 1937.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1894.95 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price TodayPremium
Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1953.55 and closed at 1947.85. The stock reached a high of 1969.55 and a low of 1929.3. The market capitalization stood at 15915.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2222 and the 52-week low is 522.05. The BSE volume for the day was 36152 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54:20 AM IST

Olectra Greentech Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:48 AM IST

Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1894.95, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1937.25

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1894.95, showing a 2.18% decrease in value. The net change is -42.3, indicating a slight decline in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:35:35 AM IST

Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months52.83%
6 Months57.78%
YTD43.86%
1 Year260.6%
06 Mar 2024, 09:06:23 AM IST

Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1939, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1947.85

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1939 with a percent change of -0.45% and a net change of -8.85 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:05:25 AM IST

Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1947.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 36,152 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1947.85.

