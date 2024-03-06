Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Slides Amid Market Decline

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 1937.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1894.95 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1953.55 and closed at ₹1947.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1969.55 and a low of ₹1929.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹15915.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2222 and the 52-week low is ₹522.05. The BSE volume for the day was 36152 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.