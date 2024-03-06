Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Slides Amid Market Decline

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1953.55 and closed at ₹1947.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1969.55 and a low of ₹1929.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹15915.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2222 and the 52-week low is ₹522.05. The BSE volume for the day was 36152 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|52.83%
|6 Months
|57.78%
|YTD
|43.86%
|1 Year
|260.6%
