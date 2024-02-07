Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1859.8 and closed at ₹1839.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1904 and a low of ₹1792.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,562.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1923 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. On the BSE, a total of 212,525 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.72%
|3 Months
|46.57%
|6 Months
|75.89%
|YTD
|40.79%
|1 Year
|306.06%
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1896.05, representing a 3.06% increase. The net change in the stock price is 56.25.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 212,525. The closing price for the stock was ₹1839.8.
