Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 1839.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1896.05 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1859.8 and closed at 1839.8. The stock reached a high of 1904 and a low of 1792.8. The company has a market capitalization of 15,562.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1923 and the 52-week low is 374.35. On the BSE, a total of 212,525 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.72%
3 Months46.57%
6 Months75.89%
YTD40.79%
1 Year306.06%
07 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1896.05, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹1839.8

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1896.05, representing a 3.06% increase. The net change in the stock price is 56.25.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1839.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 212,525. The closing price for the stock was 1839.8.

