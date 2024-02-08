Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stock Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 1896.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1905.35 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech opened at 1900.15 and closed at 1896.05. The stock reached a high of 1938.95 and a low of 1870. The market capitalization of the company is 15,639.25 crore. The 52-week high is 1923 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 109,744 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1905.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1896.05

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1905.35 with a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.3, which suggests a positive movement in the stock. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock of Olectra Greentech is performing well and experiencing growth.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1896.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a BSE volume of 109,744 shares and closed at a price of 1,896.05.

