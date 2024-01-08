Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1355.8 and closed at ₹1349.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1493.5 and a low of ₹1343. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11927.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1493.5 and ₹374.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1061345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.