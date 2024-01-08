Hello User
Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 7.71 %. The stock closed at 1349.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1453.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1355.8 and closed at 1349.15. The stock reached a high of 1493.5 and a low of 1343. The market capitalization of the company is 11927.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1493.5 and 374.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1061345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1349.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 1,061,345 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,349.15.

