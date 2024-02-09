Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Olectra Greentech was ₹1917.95 and the close price was ₹1905.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1917.95 and a low of ₹1870 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15424.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1938.95 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 47135 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
