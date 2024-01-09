Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 1509.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1473.95 and closed at 1453.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1580 and a low of 1469.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,392.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1493.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is 1515, while the high price is 1558.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1551.2, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹1509.85

The stock price of Olectra Greentech is currently 1551.2 with a percent change of 2.74 and a net change of 41.35. This means that the stock has increased by 2.74% from its previous closing price and has gained 41.35 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive movement in the stock price of Olectra Greentech.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.91%
3 Months21.18%
6 Months17.2%
YTD12.08%
1 Year203.42%
09 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1529.45, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1509.85

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1529.45, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 19.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a gain of 19.6 in the current trading session.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1453.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,018,505. The closing price for the stock was 1,453.2.

