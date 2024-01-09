Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1473.95 and closed at ₹1453.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1580 and a low of ₹1469.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,392.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1493.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1515, while the high price is ₹1558.
The stock price of Olectra Greentech is currently ₹1551.2 with a percent change of 2.74 and a net change of 41.35. This means that the stock has increased by 2.74% from its previous closing price and has gained 41.35 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive movement in the stock price of Olectra Greentech.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.91%
|3 Months
|21.18%
|6 Months
|17.2%
|YTD
|12.08%
|1 Year
|203.42%
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1529.45, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 19.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a gain of 19.6 in the current trading session.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,018,505. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,453.2.
