Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech: Surging in the Green!

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 5.9 %. The stock closed at 2000.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2118.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1897.85 and closed at 1879.2. The stock reached a high of 2047 and a low of 1892.3. The market capitalization of the company stands at 16,416.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 2047, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 248,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2118.2, up 5.9% from yesterday's ₹2000.1

The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 5.9% or 118.1. The current stock price is 2118.2. This indicates positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the company.

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.93%
3 Months55.94%
6 Months95.02%
YTD48.48%
1 Year330.15%
12 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2000.1, up 6.43% from yesterday's ₹1879.2

The current price of Olectra Greentech stock is 2000.1, which represents a 6.43% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 120.9.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1879.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 248,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,879.2.

