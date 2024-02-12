Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech: Surging in the Green!

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1897.85 and closed at ₹1879.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2047 and a low of ₹1892.3. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹16,416.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹2047, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 248,769 shares.
The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 5.9% or ₹118.1. The current stock price is ₹2118.2. This indicates positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the company.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.93%
|3 Months
|55.94%
|6 Months
|95.02%
|YTD
|48.48%
|1 Year
|330.15%
The current price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹2000.1, which represents a 6.43% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 120.9.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 248,769 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,879.2.
