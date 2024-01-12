Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1704.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1717.15 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1747.95 and closed at 1707.05. The stock reached a high of 1808.5 and a low of 1643 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,992.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1748 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 520,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The lowest price of Olectra Greentech stock today was 1656, while the highest price reached was 1725.

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.4%
3 Months33.81%
6 Months25.15%
YTD26.61%
1 Year246.24%
12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price NSE Live :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1717.15, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1704.75

The current data of Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is 1717.15. There has been a 0.73 percent change, with a net change of 12.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73 percent, resulting in a net gain of 12.4.

12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1704.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1707.05

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1704.75, experiencing a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1707.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 520,946 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1707.05.

