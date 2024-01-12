Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1747.95 and closed at ₹1707.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1808.5 and a low of ₹1643 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,992.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1748 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 520,946 shares.
The lowest price of Olectra Greentech stock today was ₹1656, while the highest price reached was ₹1725.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.4%
|3 Months
|33.81%
|6 Months
|25.15%
|YTD
|26.61%
|1 Year
|246.24%
The current data of Olectra Greentech stock shows that the price is ₹1717.15. There has been a 0.73 percent change, with a net change of 12.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73 percent, resulting in a net gain of 12.4.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1704.75, experiencing a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.3 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 520,946 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1707.05.
