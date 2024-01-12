Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1747.95 and closed at ₹1707.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1808.5 and a low of ₹1643 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,992.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1748 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 520,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.