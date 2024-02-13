Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock plummets amid market downturn

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Olectra Greentech was ₹2034.05, the closing price was ₹2000.1, the highest price reached during the day was ₹2134.5, and the lowest price was ₹1916.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15976.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2047, and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 482,332 shares.
The stock of Olectra Greentech reached a low of ₹1845.35 and a high of ₹2034 on the current day.
The current price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1880.15, with a percent change of -3.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -66.3, indicating a decrease of ₹66.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.8%
|3 Months
|51.63%
|6 Months
|73.21%
|YTD
|44.52%
|1 Year
|317.37%
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1960 with a 0.7% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 13.55.
On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 482,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,000.1.
