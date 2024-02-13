Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock plummets amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -3.41 %. The stock closed at 1946.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.15 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Olectra Greentech was 2034.05, the closing price was 2000.1, the highest price reached during the day was 2134.5, and the lowest price was 1916.6. The market capitalization of the company is 15976.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2047, and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 482,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Olectra Greentech reached a low of 1845.35 and a high of 2034 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1880.15, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹1946.45

The current price of Olectra Greentech stock is 1880.15, with a percent change of -3.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -66.3, indicating a decrease of 66.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.8%
3 Months51.63%
6 Months73.21%
YTD44.52%
1 Year317.37%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1960, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1946.45

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1960 with a 0.7% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 13.55.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2000.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 482,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,000.1.

