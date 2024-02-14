Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 1994.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1984.1 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : The open price of Olectra Greentech on the last day was 1960, while the close price was 1946.45. The stock reached a high of 2034 and a low of 1845.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 16,369.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2134.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 332,007 shares on the BSE.

14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is 1939.8, while the high price is 2008.45.

14 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1984.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1994.3

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 1984.1, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% and the price has dropped by 10.2 points.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.25%
3 Months54.42%
6 Months77.59%
YTD48.18%
1 Year327.21%
14 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1968.1, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1994.3

The current price of Olectra Greentech stock is 1968.1 with a percent change of -1.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%. The net change is -26.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 26.2.

14 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1946.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Olectra Greentech BSE shares traded was 332,007 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1946.45.

