Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock plummets in trading today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : The open price of Olectra Greentech on the last day was ₹1960, while the close price was ₹1946.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2034 and a low of ₹1845.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,369.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2134.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 332,007 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1939.8, while the high price is ₹2008.45.
The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is ₹1984.1, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.51% and the price has dropped by 10.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.25%
|3 Months
|54.42%
|6 Months
|77.59%
|YTD
|48.18%
|1 Year
|327.21%
The current price of Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1968.1 with a percent change of -1.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.31%. The net change is -26.2, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹26.2.
On the last day, the volume of Olectra Greentech BSE shares traded was 332,007 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹1946.45.
