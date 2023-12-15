Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet on the Market

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at ₹1271.15 and closed at ₹1259.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1287.3 and a low of ₹1249.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10276.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 82340 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at ₹1245.25, showing a decrease in value of 0.54%. The net change in value is -6.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|0.29%
|6 Months
|31.21%
|YTD
|152.98%
|1 Year
|131.74%
Olectra Greentech stock has a current price of ₹1259.9. It has experienced a 0.64 percent change, with a net change of 7.95.
On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 82,340 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1,259.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!