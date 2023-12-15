Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1251.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1245.25 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1271.15 and closed at 1259.9. The stock reached a high of 1287.3 and a low of 1249.15. The market capitalization of the company is 10276.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 82340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1245.25, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1251.95

Olectra Greentech stock is currently priced at 1245.25, showing a decrease in value of 0.54%. The net change in value is -6.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months0.29%
6 Months31.21%
YTD152.98%
1 Year131.74%
15 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1259.9, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1251.95

Olectra Greentech stock has a current price of 1259.9. It has experienced a 0.64 percent change, with a net change of 7.95.

15 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1259.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 82,340 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 1,259.9.

