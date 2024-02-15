Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1994.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2004.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1968.1 and closed at 1994.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2037.95 and a low of 1939.8. The market capitalization is 16450.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2134.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 108197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2004.2, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1994.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Olectra Greentech is 2004.2. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.9.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1994.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a BSE volume of 108,197 shares and the closing price was 1994.3.

