Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Surges in Trading Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1968.1 and closed at ₹1994.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2037.95 and a low of ₹1939.8. The market capitalization is ₹16450.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2134.5 and the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the day was 108197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.