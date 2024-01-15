Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1704.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1685.95 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech opened at 1710.9 and closed at 1704.75. The stock had a high of 1725 and a low of 1656. The market capitalization of the company is 13,838.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5 and the 52-week low is 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,013 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1704.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Olectra Greentech had a trading volume of 67,013 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,704.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.