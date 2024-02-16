Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 2004.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2011.45 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 2016.45 and closed at 2004.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 2079.8 and a low of 1999.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 16,510.13 crore, with a 52-week high of 2134.5 and a 52-week low of 374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 164,975 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹2011.45, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2004.2

The current stock price of Olectra Greentech is 2011.45. It has experienced a 0.36% increase, resulting in a net change of 7.25.

16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹2004.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech on the BSE had a volume of 164,975 shares and closed at a price of 2004.2.

