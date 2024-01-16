Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 1656.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1695.15 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1694.95 and closed at 1685.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1699.9 and a low of 1610.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,599.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1808.5, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 185,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1695.15, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹1656.85

Olectra Greentech stock is currently trading at a price of 1695.15. It has experienced a percent change of 2.31, resulting in a net change of 38.3.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1665.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1656.85

Olectra Greentech stock currently stands at a price of 1665.15. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 8.3.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1685.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Olectra Greentech had a volume of 185,947 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1685.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.