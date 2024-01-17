Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 1656.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1676.2 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at 1674.25 and closed at 1656.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 1714.85 and a low of 1642 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13758.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1808.5, while its 52-week low is 374.35. A total of 60,033 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1656.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 60,033. The closing price for the shares was 1,656.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.