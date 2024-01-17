Olectra Greentech Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : Olectra Greentech's stock opened at ₹1674.25 and closed at ₹1656.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹1714.85 and a low of ₹1642 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13758.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1808.5, while its 52-week low is ₹374.35. A total of 60,033 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.