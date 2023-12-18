Hello User
Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Olectra Greentech stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 1283.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1305.05 per share. Investors should monitor Olectra Greentech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Olectra Greentech Stock Price Today

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Olectra Greentech saw an open price of 1259.9 and a close price of 1251.95. The stock reached a high of 1345 and a low of 1232.9 during the day. The market capitalization for Olectra Greentech is 10531.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1465, while the 52-week low is 374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 181,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is 1290, and the high price is 1324.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Olectra Greentech Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price update :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1305.05, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹1283.1

The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 1.71% or 21.95. The current stock price stands at 1305.05.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.95%
3 Months-3.1%
6 Months38.3%
YTD158.8%
1 Year126.38%
18 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Today :Olectra Greentech trading at ₹1304.05, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹1283.1

The current stock price for Olectra Greentech is 1304.05, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 20.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.63% and has gained 20.95 per share.

18 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Olectra Greentech share price Live :Olectra Greentech closed at ₹1251.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 181,812. The closing price for the stock was 1,251.95.

