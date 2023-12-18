Olectra Greentech share price Today Live Updates : Olectra Greentech Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Olectra Greentech Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Olectra Greentech saw an open price of ₹1259.9 and a close price of ₹1251.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1345 and a low of ₹1232.9 during the day. The market capitalization for Olectra Greentech is ₹10531.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1465, while the 52-week low is ₹374.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 181,812 shares.
The current day's low price for Olectra Greentech stock is ₹1290, and the high price is ₹1324.
The stock price of Olectra Greentech has increased by 1.71% or ₹21.95. The current stock price stands at ₹1305.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.95%
|3 Months
|-3.1%
|6 Months
|38.3%
|YTD
|158.8%
|1 Year
|126.38%
The current stock price for Olectra Greentech is ₹1304.05, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 20.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.63% and has gained ₹20.95 per share.
On the last day of trading for Olectra Greentech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 181,812. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,251.95.
